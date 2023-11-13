Greater Grand Crossing shooting: 3 wounded on Chicago's South Side

Three men were shot Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:37 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside in the 7100 block of S. State St. when they were approached by an unknown offender who fired shots.

The victims – a 36-year-old, a 62-year-old and a 66-year-old – were all transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.