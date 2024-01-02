Greater Grand Crossing shooting: Driver critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:11 p.m., police say the male victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 400 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the abdomen and right leg by an unknown offender.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.