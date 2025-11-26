Ground stop issued at O'Hare airport due to weather

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport on Wednesday morning due to snow and ice.

The conditions prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 8:45 a.m. until 10 a.m.

In the past 24 hours, 18 flights have been canceled at O'Hare with average delays of less than 15 minutes. Hundreds of thousands of people are traveling through Chicago's airports this weekend for Thanksgiving.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.