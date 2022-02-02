Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil, arguably one of the most famous groundhogs, awoke Wednesday morning and saw his shadow — which according to folklore means there will be six more weeks of winter.

Each year, thousands descend on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Groundhog Day to watch the giant rodent make his annual weather prediction at dawn with the help of his "inner circle."

According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

"Winter has been bleak, and bereft of hope, yet winter is just another step in the cycle of life," one of Phil's top-hatted inner circle members read from a scroll. "I couldn't imagine a better fate. With a shadow I have cast... six more weeks of winter."

In 2021, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.

This groundhog tradition is thought to have originated in the 1800s and over time has become a staple in America’s culture.

The event took place virtually in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists. This year, thousands returned to celebrate the annual event.

"This is the largest mid-week crowd we’ve ever had in the history of Groundhog Day," said Jeff Lundy, president of the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle.

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

Records kept by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club show Phil has predicted 105 continued winters and only 20 early springs. According to the Stormfax Almanac , that works out to a 39% accuracy rate for Phil.

In the near term, the groundhog’s accuracy rate is slightly better. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Phil has been right about 40% of the time on average over the past decade.

Last year, Phil predicted more winter. According to NOAA, his forecast was about half right. February 2021 was the coldest since 1989, but March turned out to be warmer than normal.

Death of Milltown Mel

Elsewhere, onlookers normally flock to Groundhog Day festivities in Milltown, New Jersey, to catch a glimpse of another groundhog celebrity named Milltown Mel. However, it was revealed that the weather-predicting rodent died just before his annual big day.

Milltown said it canceled the event because the wranglers don't have time to find a replacement for Mel.

"We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge," a Facebook post said. "Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.