Group of gunmen rob at least 6 victims on the SW Side in under 30 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert after at least six people were robbed at gunpoint in under 30 minutes Saturday morning.
In each incident the offenders pulled up the victims in a silver Infiniti and demanded the victim's property.
The robberies happened in the morning on Oct. 21 at the following times and locations on the Southwest Side:
- In the 3800 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:30
- In the 2800 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:43
- In the 4100 Block of Ashland Avenue at approximately 7:45
- In the 2400 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:50
- In the 1900 Block of West 43th Street at approximately 7:54
- In the 3200 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:55
Police are searching for four male offenders between the ages of 16 and 18. They were 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighed roughly 150-175 pounds.
They wore a red hooded sweatshirt and red shorts, black sweatshirt and gray pants, sunglasses and a ski mask.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.