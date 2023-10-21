Group of gunmen rob at least 6 victims on the SW Side in under 30 minutes

Chicago police issued a community alert after at least six people were robbed at gunpoint in under 30 minutes Saturday morning.

In each incident the offenders pulled up the victims in a silver Infiniti and demanded the victim's property.

The robberies happened in the morning on Oct. 21 at the following times and locations on the Southwest Side:

In the 3800 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:30

In the 2800 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:43

In the 4100 Block of Ashland Avenue at approximately 7:45

In the 2400 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:50

In the 1900 Block of West 43th Street at approximately 7:54

In the 3200 Block of West 47th Street at approximately 7:55

Police are searching for four male offenders between the ages of 16 and 18. They were 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighed roughly 150-175 pounds.

They wore a red hooded sweatshirt and red shorts, black sweatshirt and gray pants, sunglasses and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.