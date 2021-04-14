Gaithersburg shooting suspect on the loose after firing at officers from 'higher elevation'

Police are looking for a gunman who reportedly fired at officers from what they described as "higher elevation" in Gaithersburg on Wednesday.

Montgomery County police say the shooting began when Gaithersburg police officers responded to a "parking hazard" in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue.

They say no officers have been injured in the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m.

Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place while they search for the suspect.

Both Montgomery County police and Gaithersburg police are searching for the suspect - or suspects.

A significant police presence could be seen at nearby Lakeforest Mall, which had been designated as a staging area.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.