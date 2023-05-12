Gunshot victim found during West Englewood house fire

A woman was found shot to death as crews responded to a fire at a house early Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Officers on patrol spotted a small fire on the side of a house around 12:44 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue.

They searched the area around the house and found a 32-year-old woman who was lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.