'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' swings back into theaters

The "Apes" topped the box office over the weekend as "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" continues the 56-year-old cinematic franchise’s long reign over Hollywood.

The newest prequel stars actors Owen Teague and Kevin Durand as apes – and the stars sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the film’s awe-inspiring WETA special effects and why they’re grateful to not have to undergo the makeup process of the 1968 original film.

"I’ve done prosthetics a lot in the past and I really enjoyed it," actor Kevin Durand said. "This way of work was so much more freeing."

The actor, who played the villain Proximus in the film, said "You can’t achieve all of the minute detail that WETA was able to capture with the motion performance capture."

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now playing in theaters.