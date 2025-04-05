3 hospitalized after Chicago area apartment fire, officials say
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in the northern suburbs early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The fire happened at a 16-unit apartment building in the 6700 block of Derby Drive in Gurnee, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the scene at the two-story building around 1 a.m. and found heavy fire on both floors.
Responding crews called for additional help from nearby fire departments, including for additional ambulances.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
After crews extinguished the fire, they found eight of the 16 units had damage from either smoke or water.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what the cause of the fire was.
Fire officials did not say how many people were affected by the apartment fire.