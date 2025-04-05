3 hospitalized after Chicago area apartment fire, officials say

Three people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in the northern suburbs early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened at a 16-unit apartment building in the 6700 block of Derby Drive in Gurnee, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the scene at the two-story building around 1 a.m. and found heavy fire on both floors.

Responding crews called for additional help from nearby fire departments, including for additional ambulances.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After crews extinguished the fire, they found eight of the 16 units had damage from either smoke or water.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what the cause of the fire was.

Fire officials did not say how many people were affected by the apartment fire.