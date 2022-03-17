Hailey Hernandez and Melina Diaz: Chicago stepsisters missing from Northwest Side

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating two young stepsisters who are missing.

Hailey Hernandez, 11, left her Dunning home in the 6300 block of W. Melrose Ave. during the overnight hours of March 16 into March 17, police said. She was with her stepsister, 13-year-old Melina Diaz.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 4-foot-7 and weighing 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Diaz is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also may be wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Hailey Hernandez and Melina Diaz | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.