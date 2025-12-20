Chicago weather: Great travel weather ahead of warm Christmas
CHICAGO - Compared to much of the last month, we have a fairly benign weekend in terms of weather in the Chicago area.
Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.
What to Expect:
Temperatures to start your Saturday were in the low to mid 30s, about 10 degrees warmer than they were just a day before.
Wind gusts were expected to be a factor with readings anywhere between around 15 to 30 mph through the area.
The high will reach near 40 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.