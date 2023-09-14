Hamilton in Chicago: Broadway musical returns to Windy City for first time in 3 years

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton is back in Chicago for the first time in three years at the James M. Nederland Theatre.

The show kicked off Wednesday night and will run through December 30.

Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015. It eventually came to Chicago in 2016 and stayed for three years. It's historic run in the Windy City ended in January 2020. Now it's back.

Inspired by Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the script, music and lyrics as well as starred in the original production.

Pierre Jean Gonzalez will star as Alexander Hamilton during the musical's stint in Chicago.

Hamilton's runtime is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including an intermission. Tickets are on sale now starting at $42.50.

For more information visit hamiltonmusical.com.