3 people ejected, 2 killed, after car crash on Hammond toll bridge

Three people were ejected and two were killed after a car slammed into a pillar on a toll bridge in Hammond Sunday morning.

Hammond police responded to a single-car crash at 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Gostlin Street.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead on scene. They were identified by the Lake County, Ind. Coroner Office as Diego Villa, 18, and Fernando Soto, 18.

The third individual was transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center via helicopter.

The Hammond Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or has any information, to contact the Traffic Investigation Division at (219) 852-2900.