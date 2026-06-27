Chicago-area man sexually assaulted, beat, kidnapped girlfriend, prosecutors say

The Brief A DuPage County man was accused of sexually assaulting, beating, and kidnapping his girlfriend. Jose Rojas-Alcocer, 32, was charged with several crimes, including criminal sexual assault, kidnapping, and domestic battery. He was arrested in Syracuse, New York, after his girlfriend called police and said he threatened to kill her.



A northwest suburban man was accused of sexually assaulting, beating and kidnapping his girlfriend, among several other abuses.

Jose Rojas-Alcocer, 32, of Hanover Park, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jose Rojas-Alcocer (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

A judge ruled that Rojas-Alcocer will remain in jail as he awaits trial.

What we know:

On June 14, Hanover Park police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend, later identified as Rojas-Alcocer, allegedly physically and sexually abused her and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

Police responded to the couple’s home in the 6200 block of Kit Carson Drive and found the victim had several cuts and bruises on her body.

Investigators learned that Rojas-Alcocer "grew suspicious" that the victim was seeing other men. He took away her cell phone and didn’t allow her to leave their home, and confined her to the bedroom.

Rojas-Alcocer also allegedly installed cameras in the bedroom so he could monitor the victim, prosecutors said.

Over the course of a month, he was also accused of cutting the victim with a large knife, hitting her about her body and head with a wrench, choking her, and burning her with cigarettes. Investigators also learned Rojas-Alcocer allegedly forced the victim to drown a cat in the bathtub, threatening to kill her if she didn’t, prosecutors said.

Rojas-Alcocer was ultimately found by police at a Motel 6 in Syracuse, New York, on June 17 by the U.S. Marshalls.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State's Attorney's Office reacted to the allegations in a statement.

"The psychological, emotional and physical pain Jose Rojas-Alcocer allegedly inflicted upon his girlfriend is inconceivable," Berlin said. "It is alleged that for more than a month, Rojas-Alcocer systematically and repeatedly sexually assaulted the survivor in this case and held her captive in a bedroom, which he had under twenty-four-hour surveillance. This psychological abuse, coupled with the torturous, repeated physical assaults allegedly administered by the defendant are among the worst I’ve seen in my thirty-eight years as a prosecutor."

What's next:

He is scheduled to next appear in court on July 20.