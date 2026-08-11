Portage home explosion leaves 1 dead during destructive storms

The Brief One person died in a home explosion in Portage on Tuesday, though officials have not said what caused it or whether it was storm-related. Portage Mayor Austin Bonta declared a state of emergency after severe weather impacted the city. Portage Township schools also canceled Wednesday’s first day of school and extracurricular activities as officials assess storm damage.



One person died after a home explosion in Portage on Tuesday as the city works to assess damage from a severe storm that prompted officials to declare a state of emergency.

Portage home explosion

What we know:

The explosion happened in the 6600 block of Harrison Avenue, where one person was killed, officials said. Authorities have not said what caused the explosion or whether it was related to the severe weather that moved through the area.

Aerial footage from SkyFox showed widespread debris from the explosion and the house structure completely decimated.

No details have been given about the victim.

Portage state of emergency

Dig deeper:

Mayor Austin Bonta formally signed a local emergency proclamation, declaring that an emergency exists in Portage and activating emergency authorities to protect residents and property and restore local government operations.

The proclamation directs city employees and public offices to prioritize emergency duties and requires response teams to coordinate communications, requests for assistance and operations through the City of Portage Emergency Operating Center.

Officials have not yet provided a detailed accounting of the storm damage.

Portage schools cancel class after storm

The storm also prompted Portage Township School Corporation to cancel the first day of school, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

All Portage Township schools will be closed Wednesday, and scheduled extracurricular activities have been canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the school district said.

School officials said they are assessing the safety of their campuses and working with city and township officials as recovery efforts continue. The district said it will provide updates about the remainder of the school week once officials have a better understanding of the damage and the timeline for recovery.

"However, we must prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families," the district said.

The emergency declaration and school cancellations come as Portage officials begin responding to the storm's aftermath and assess conditions across the community.