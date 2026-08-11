Homewood worker trapped in tractor by downed power lines
HOMEWOOD - A village streets supervisor has been trapped inside a front-end loader for several hours Tuesday after powerful storms knocked down power lines that fell across the machine.
Worker trapped in front-end loader by downed power lines
The backstory:
The worker became trapped Tuesday afternoon near Pine Road and Ashland Avenue in Homewood after powerful storms swept through the area.
The storms brought strong, gusty winds and heavy rain, leaving behind widespread damage and power outages.
Downed power lines fell across the front-end loader, preventing the worker from safely getting out of the machine until the electrical hazard could be cleared.
What's next:
ComEd was notified and crews are being sent to the scene to address the downed power lines.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Tia Ewing.