Homewood worker trapped in tractor by downed power lines

The Brief A Homewood village streets supervisor was trapped inside a front-end loader Tuesday afternoon after powerful storms knocked down power lines across the machine. The storms brought strong winds and heavy rain, causing widespread damage and power outages in the area. ComEd crews were called to clear the electrical hazard so the worker could safely exit the loader.



A village streets supervisor has been trapped inside a front-end loader for several hours Tuesday after powerful storms knocked down power lines that fell across the machine.

Worker trapped in front-end loader by downed power lines

The backstory:

The worker became trapped Tuesday afternoon near Pine Road and Ashland Avenue in Homewood after powerful storms swept through the area.

The storms brought strong, gusty winds and heavy rain, leaving behind widespread damage and power outages.

Downed power lines fell across the front-end loader, preventing the worker from safely getting out of the machine until the electrical hazard could be cleared.

What's next:

ComEd was notified and crews are being sent to the scene to address the downed power lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.