HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Sister Jean turns 100 years old on Wednesday

Sister Jean is turning 100 years old on Wednesday, and thousands of people are participating in the celebration.

There will be a party on the Loyola University campus, attended by several dignitaries. Next week, she will also attend a student block party.

Sister Jean says it is the students who keep her young, and that she is thankful for the birthday wishes that have poured in from all over the country.

Sister Jean gained worldwide fame as the spiritual advisor for the Loyola Ramblers basketball team during the 2018 NCAA tournament.