Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana officially opens

The new Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana is finally opening Friday after breaking ground back in January of 2020.

In addition to the 150,000 square foot casino, there are also five restaurants, a concert venue capable of seating nearly 2,000 people, and a 200-room hotel soon to come in Phase 2.

There are also hundreds of pieces of iconic music memorabilia to view, with many dedicated to the Jackson 5 due to the Jackson family’s connection to the area.

FOX 32's Jake Hamilton caught the ceremonial guitar smashing live on air – the Hard Rock equivalent of the breaking of a champagne bottle.

The casino opens to the public at 5 PM on Friday.