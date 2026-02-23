Harvey City Council appoints temporary mayor in wake of Christopher Clark’s death

The Brief The Harvey City Council unanimously appointed Ald. Shirley Drewinski as temporary mayor during Monday’s meeting, and she was sworn in shortly afterward. The appointment came after two previous mayoral votes ended in ties; a majority vote was required to fill the position. Drewinski takes over following the death of Mayor Christopher Clark earlier this year after an undisclosed illness.



Harvey city leaders appointed a temporary mayor during Monday’s City Council meeting following the death of Mayor Christopher Clark earlier this year.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Ald. Shirley Drewinski, who was sworn in shortly after the vote.

What we know:

Drewinski’s appointment follows two previous council votes to select a mayor that ended in ties. A majority vote was required for the appointment.

"Thank you to the City Council for the confidence you have placed in me during this very difficult time for our city. I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty to the residents of Harvey. Our focus remains on stability, transparency, and continuing the work of city government while honoring the legacy of Mayor Christopher Clark.

"This is a time for unity and respect. I am committed to working collaboratively with the City Council, city staff, and our community to ensure continuity in leadership and service. Above all, we will continue to keep Mayor Clark’s family in our thoughts as we move forward together," said Shirley Drewenski.

Before Monday’s vote, the council had appointed Drewinski to continue serving as mayor pro tem until another vote was held.

Her appointment comes after Clark’s death earlier this year. He had reportedly been battling an undisclosed illness for some time before his passing. Additional details have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.