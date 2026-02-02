Harvey City Council fails to elect acting mayor

The Brief Harvey City Council failed to appoint an acting mayor after two tied votes during its first meeting since Mayor Christopher Clark’s death, leaving Shirley Drewenski as mayor pro tem. The council will vote again at its next meeting, with the selected mayor serving through April 2027.



Harvey city leaders met Monday night for the first time since the death of Mayor Christopher Clark but did not appoint an acting mayor as planned.

What we know:

The City Council voted twice to select a mayor, but both votes ended in ties.

After a brief recess, the council decided Alderwoman Shirley Drewenski would continue serving as mayor pro tem until another vote is held. A majority vote is required to appoint a mayor.

Monday’s meeting opened with a moment of remembrance for Clark. His mother attended the meeting and there was a packed audience.

All six aldermen and alderwomen were eligible for consideration, including Drewenski. The vote narrowed to Drewenski of the 1st Ward and Alderman Dominique Randle-El of the 5th Ward.

Drewenski, a lifelong Harvey resident, said she remains committed to serving the community regardless of the outcome.

"I pledge whatever happens in today’s situation, I am willing, able and passionate at working with each and every one of you," Drewenski said. "This is not personal, this is a heavy decision that we all have to make."

Sixth Ward Alderman Tyrone Rogers acknowledged the difficulty of the moment, saying some council members are still mourning the mayor’s death and urged unity moving forward.

The council confirmed by a majority vote that four votes are required to elect an acting mayor.

What's next:

The council is expected to vote again at its next meeting. Whoever is elected will serve as mayor through April 2027.