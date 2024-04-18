Expand / Collapse search

Heating Up the Kitchen: Homemade pizza with Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District

By
Published  April 18, 2024 6:08am CDT
Heating Up the Kitchen
FOX 32 Chicago

ELBURN, Ill. - This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District and making Lt. Stephen Coomes' homemade pizza.

Here's the recipe:

DOUGH

  • 5 cups pizza flour
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp yeast
  • 2 cups room temperature water 
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Mix water and olive oil together separately. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients either by hand until fully incorporated and dough has a tacky texture, or in a mixer with a dough hook for 2 minutes on a medium setting.    

PIZZA SAUCE

Two 28 oz cans of your favorite whole peeled tomatoes

  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tbsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp dried basil
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 4 oz. grated Romano cheese

Place in blender on a low setting for 45 seconds.

TOPPINGS: 

  • Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion and/or mushroom

Cooking in a 450-degree oven on a pizza sheet for 20 minutes.