Heating Up the Kitchen: Homemade pizza with Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District
ELBURN, Ill. - This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District and making Lt. Stephen Coomes' homemade pizza.
Here's the recipe:
DOUGH
- 5 cups pizza flour
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp sugar
- 2 tbsp yeast
- 2 cups room temperature water
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Mix water and olive oil together separately. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients either by hand until fully incorporated and dough has a tacky texture, or in a mixer with a dough hook for 2 minutes on a medium setting.
PIZZA SAUCE
Two 28 oz cans of your favorite whole peeled tomatoes
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp oregano
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tbsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp dried basil
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 4 oz. grated Romano cheese
Place in blender on a low setting for 45 seconds.
TOPPINGS:
- Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion and/or mushroom
Cooking in a 450-degree oven on a pizza sheet for 20 minutes.