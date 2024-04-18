Heating Up the Kitchen: Homemade pizza with Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District

This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District and making Lt. Stephen Coomes' homemade pizza.

Here's the recipe:

DOUGH

5 cups pizza flour

2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

2 tbsp yeast

2 cups room temperature water

2 tbsp olive oil

Mix water and olive oil together separately. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients either by hand until fully incorporated and dough has a tacky texture, or in a mixer with a dough hook for 2 minutes on a medium setting.

PIZZA SAUCE

Two 28 oz cans of your favorite whole peeled tomatoes

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp oregano

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp dried basil

2 tbsp sugar

4 oz. grated Romano cheese

Place in blender on a low setting for 45 seconds.

TOPPINGS:

Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion and/or mushroom

Cooking in a 450-degree oven on a pizza sheet for 20 minutes.