2 fatally shot in 'domestic incident' in Geneva

Two people are dead following a domestic-related incident in suburban Geneva on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., Geneva police responded to a quiet cul-de-sac in the 1000 block of Pebble Beach Court.

There they found two people – one man and one woman – suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was located in the street and the second person was found inside a residence.

Officers rendered aid and rushed the man and woman to the hospital. The female victim did not survive, and late Wednesday evening, police confirmed the male victim also died.

Amid the death investigation, a massive police presence took over the neighborhood.

One handgun was recovered at the scene.

Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli has not yet revealed specific details about the shooting or what led up to it but said the 911 call that was made originated from inside the house.

"We believe it was from the residence, but we don’t know if that was a cellphone, we don’t know if that was a landline phone or anything, it was not a neighbor, we believe it was someone involved in the incident," said Passarelli.

Police said the 911 call was not a call for help, but rather a call notifying police that a shooting had occurred.

Passarelli said there has not been a murder in Geneva for at least the last seven years during his entire time as the chief of police.

"We’re a very tight-knit community and everyone knows each other, and even here, you talk to the neighbors and they’re very familiar with this family and it does shake you to the core, and for us too," said Passarelli.

Police said there were no children home at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, neighbors told FOX 32 Chicago they are devastated by this news.

"I have a good idea of who it is. I hope, hope it’s not true," said Michael Sloan. "I just got back on Sunday and I haven’t seen her in a while, she got out of the car, came over, gave me a hug. Her daughter was in the car. It’s just sad. She’s a great mom, great neighbor. And it’s just a sad day."

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with this investigation.

Detectives were expected to be on scene for several hours Wednesday night.