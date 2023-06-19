Police seek suspect wanted in robbery at CTA Red Line station

article

Mass transit detectives are trying to identify the suspect involved in a robbery and attempted robbery at the CTA's Roosevelt and Morse Red Line stops.

Officials said the suspect's first attempt happened on May 30 around 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt station. The suspect approached a woman and attempted to take her sunglasses by force, before fleeing the scene.

On June 6, around 7:45 p.m. the same suspect was approaching the Red line Morse stop and went up to another victim and took her headphones before getting off the train, according to officials.

If you have any information, contact Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4706.