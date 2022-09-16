Here's what's happening this weekend in Chicago

From festival fanatics to food connoisseurs, there's an event for everyone's taste this weekend in Chicago.

Here's a list of some events you don't want to miss:

Riot Fest

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18

Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park this Friday through Sunday. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 19: Festival attendees watch as New Found Glory perform during Riot Fest 2021 at Douglass Park on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Riot Fest is best known for its punk rock and alternative line-ups.

Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade

Sunday, Sept. 18

The Chicago Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade has been held on the South Side od Chicago for 80+ years.

It will begin at 87th Street and Commercial Avenue and go south to 100th Street and Commercial Avenue. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference showcases community partners across the city, including Rebuild Foundation, House Club Tour Chicago, Open The Circle, Vintage House Show and more, in addition to the return of Millennium Park programming.

The festival will present DJs and live performances highlighting the various sounds and styles of House Music, the genre born in Chicago that has gone on to revolutionize dance music internationally. The festival showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national artists to raise awareness and appreciation for one of the city’s most rooted music genres.

Norwood Park Fall Fest

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 & 17

On Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 12-10 p.m., the Norwood Park Chamber of Commerce welcomes families for a weekend of delicious food, live entertainment, fun activities, and local business shopping.

Fall Fest’s live entertainment consists of rock, country and blues music from all eras and many musical genres. This event takes place on Northwest Highway (between Raven & Newark) and Centennial Park.

In addition to music, the event has many other attractions. Food trucks from the Chicagoland area and quality beer are staples. There are at least 35 merchandise booths offering both local goods and services, and a children’s area with live entertainment, games, and activities.

This is a family oriented fest by day and music festival by night, that transforms the historic neighborhood of Norwood Park into a fall-themed haven for food, drinks, music, and activities for all ages.

Englewood Music Festival

Saturday, Sept. 17

The event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, community resource fair, art activations, and more!

The day-long event will be free to the public and start at noon on Halsted Street near 63rd Street. It will feature health and wellness screenings, school supplies, youth activities and a senior pavilion.

Lake View Taco Fest

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 17 & 18

Head to Lakeview for the 9th year of the Lakeview Taco Festival. There will be over eight local eateries competing for "Chicago’s Best Taco" and the winner is up to you.

Text to vote for your favorite, whether you love a traditional chicken, steak, or chorizo taco or discover a new favorite filled with mushrooms, goat, duck, or another fun combination.

While you eat, enjoy live music, Mexican wrestling, special beer pairings, and a kids’ zone! Keep reading for more information and to learn about the wonderful vendors.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. both days.

SummerDance Celebration

Saturday, Sept. 17

Celebrate National Dance Day with SummerDance Celebration at Millennium Park from 12-8 p.m.

Saturday's event will cap off the 25th year of Chicago SummerDance series with a daylong celebration of free performances and activities showcasing the richness and diversity of Chicago’s dance community.

Events include performances by Asian Improv aRts Midwest, Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council Ballet Folklorico, Lucky Plush Productions, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Maritza Garcia, MOMENTA Dance Company, PARA.MAR, Polish Song & Dance Ensemble Lajkonik; workshops; introductory dance lessons by professional instructors followed by music and dancing and more. There will also be an OpenMike presented by SocialWorks with footwork by Open the Circle in the Teen Village.

All ages are welcome.