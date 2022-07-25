Highland Park mayor to address community at first City Council meeting since parade shooting

Monday will mark the Highland Park City Council's first meeting since the Fourth of July parade tragedy.

It will begin with a moment of silence.

Mayor Nancy Rotering is set to address the community and local leaders are expected to provide an update on the city's response during that mass shooting which took seven lives and left dozens of others injured.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Residents can attend in-person or stream the meeting online.

Meanwhile, a memorial remains at the corner of St. Johns and Central where visitors continue to lay flowers for the victims.

On Tuesday, the city is teaming up with the American Red cross to host a blood drive. That's set to take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Highland Park Senior Center.