Highland Park parade shooting: Robert Crimo III faces court as judge prepares to rule on who can attend trial

The Brief Robert Crimo III, accused of the deadly July 4, 2022, shooting in Highland Park, will appear in court today. The judge is expected to decide who will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial. The trial is set to begin Monday, though Crimo’s defense may request a jury from outside Lake County.



The man charged in the Highland Park parade shooting will appear in court on Thursday, as the judge prepares to rule on who can attend the trial.

Prosecutors are seeking permission for witnesses and family members of the victims to be present, even if they are expected to testify.

The accused, Robert Crimo III, is expected to be in the courtroom as well.

Highland Park parade shooting

The backstory:

Authorities said Crimo, 24, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets on a crowd of people attending a July Fourth parade in Highland Park in 2022.

During a court hearing presenting the murder charges, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said Crimo climbed up the fire escape of a building above the parade, "looked down his sights, aimed" and fired at people across the street. He left the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop.

Witnesses described initial confusion as the shots began, followed by panic as families fled the parade route through downtown Highland Park, an affluent suburb of about 30,000 people near Lake Michigan.

Investigators said Crimo initially evaded capture by disguising himself as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd to get away from the scene. He then borrowed his mother’s car and briefly contemplated a second attack on a celebration in Madison, Wisconsin, before returning to Illinois, where police arrested him.

Authorities said Crimo ditched the semi-automatic rifle he used in Illinois, but he had another, similar rifle and about 60 more rounds with him.

The attack left a toddler without parents, families mourning the loss of beloved grandparents and a synagogue grieving the death of a congregant who for decades had also worked on the staff.

Charges against Robert Crimo III

Crimo has been indicted by a grand jury on 117 felony charges, including 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

The multiple first-degree murder charges allege Crimo intended to kill, cause death or great bodily harm and took action with a strong probability of causing death or great bodily harm to the seven people who died.

Prosecutors said that the 48 attempted murder counts and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm represent "each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel."

Authorities have said Crimo confessed to police in the days after the shooting, but his defense attorneys are seeking to have videotaped statements he made to police barred from trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Crimo would face a mandatory sentence of life without parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

Robert Crimo III's trial

What we know:

Crimo, who has been in custody since the shooting, previously backed out of a pre-arranged plea deal earlier this summer.

The July 4, 2022, attack left seven people dead and dozens more injured. The families of the victims are hoping for closure and vowing to seek justice for their loved ones.

There are 48 witnesses scheduled to testify, and the evidence presented is expected to be deeply emotional and difficult.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday, but Crimo’s attorneys may request a bench trial or a jury from a different county due to the heightened public interest and the case's prominence in Lake County.

The level of attention surrounding the case could make it more accessible to the public, with many closely following developments as the trial approaches.