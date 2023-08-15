Highland Park school safety: Weapons detection system to be implemented at high schools

There will be increased security at high schools in Highland Park starting this Wednesday.

Last week, the Board of Education approved a weapons detection system in District 113 schools.

Initially, the implementation of the system was to be on a small scale until students learned how to use it. However, following the fatal shooting of a local high school student over the weekend, the timeline for the implementation has been moved up.

According to officials, when students arrive for the first day of school this Wednesday, they will be required to present their ID upon entering, as they did last year.

They will also be required to remove their computers from their backpacks as the weapons detection system will identify them as weapons.

Superintendent of Schools Bruce Law said the weapons detection system will not be at every door every single day but rather would be at different doors on different days at both Highland Park schools in order to assess the impact on school culture.

It will not be announced in advance which doors will have a weapons detection system at arrival.

"We are expecting arrival to be more challenging than it would have been had we had time to adequately prepare, but I believe that whatever extra inconvenience we experience in the short term will be worth it.," Law said in a letter to District 113 parents.

Law said there will also be a greater police presence at the high schools on Wednesday.

A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Parents originally planned to plead with school officials to increase security before the start of the school year.