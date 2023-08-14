Highland Park boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting teen acquaintance

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another teenager Sunday morning in Highland Park.

Around 11:30 a.m., Highland Park police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim, later identified as 16-year-old Omar Diaz, of Highwood. He was transported to Highland Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced 16-year-old Estiven Sarminento, of Highland Park, was determined to be the gunman in this homicide based on recovered evidence, interviews and video surveillance.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Sarminento is being held in custody pending a court hearing on Tuesday.

Estiven Sarminento | Provided

Investigators said Diaz was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by a male dressed in all black and riding a bicycle. The two had a brief conversation before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Diaz.

Police initially believed the gunman fled on the bicycle, but an investigation determined he likely fled on foot after the shooting.

A police K-9 attempted to track the suspect's scent, but lost it at a nearby roadway, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears there was an ongoing dispute between Sarminento and Diaz.