Highland Park to erect memorial to remember parade shooting tragedy

Six months after the tragedy in Highland Park, permanent changes are on the way to remember the Fourth of July parade shooting.

It's been 183 days since seven people were killed and dozens more wounded in the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park.

Now, city and park district officials are planning a memorial event for this summer and a permanent memorial for the future.

There has been talk of a walk and light show instead of the annual parade, but no decisions have been made.

City officials will solicit input from families of the victims and the public for the permanent memorial. There's no timeline for when and where it will be erected.

The city council plans to create a panel that will handle recommendations on the remembrance. That will happen January 23 during the city council meeting.