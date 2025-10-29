Hinsdale crash: Two drivers critically injured, police say

The Brief Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning in the western suburbs. Both drivers were hospitalized in critical condition after one car reportedly crossed the center line. Hinsdale police and DuPage MERIT are investigating.



A two-vehicle crash in west suburban Hinsdale on Wednesday morning left both drivers critically injured, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on 55th Street near Barton Lane. Witnesses told police an eastbound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and hit a westbound vehicle.

Emergency crews transported one driver to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and the other to Hinsdale Hospital. Both were in critical condition, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.

What's next:

The Hinsdale Police Department is investigating the crash with help from the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT).