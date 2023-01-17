Hinsdale police: Suspect stole unattended running car, used it to commit robberies

Hinsdale police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle from a Shell gas station and used the car to commit armed robberies.

The theft occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday and the vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning in south suburban Harvey, police said.

The victim left his car running while he went inside the gas station, according to police. The suspect took this opportunity to hop in and drive off.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The armed robberies the suspect committed occurred in the south and west suburbs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hinsdale Police Department.