Chicago police officer among 2 hurt after shooting at CPD facility in Homan Square

One person was critically wounded and a Chicago cop was hospitalized after shots were fired at police Monday afternoon at CPD's Homan Square facility on the city's West Side.

Chicago fire officials said a male, whose age was unknown, was shot around noon at the police facility located at the corner of South Homan Avenue and West Fillmore Street. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

A Chicago police officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in stable condition, according to CFD. Officials said the officer had not been shot but did not detail their injuries.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear. Police have not commented on the shooting.

The Homan Square facility houses the department's Evidence and Recovered Property section.

Investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are also at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.