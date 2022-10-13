Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.

The gunman fired several shots, striking the man in the chest before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.