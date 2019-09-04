Home invasions reported in Lawndale, Garfield Park: police

article

Chicago police are warning West Side residents about a series of home invasions reported recently in Lawndale and Garfield Park.

In each incident, two males entered the residence through a side window and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries all happened during the daytime and early evening hours between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 in

The 300 block of South Kildare Avenue;

The 2700 block of West Van Buren Street

The 3900 block of West Lexington Street; and

The 3800 block of West Polk Street.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.