Home invasions reported in Lawndale, Garfield Park: police

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2u9qruG

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Chicago police are warning West Side residents about a series of home invasions reported recently in Lawndale and Garfield Park.

In each incident, two males entered the residence through a side window and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries all happened during the daytime and early evening hours between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 in

  • The 300 block of South Kildare Avenue;
  • The 2700 block of West Van Buren Street
  • The 3900 block of West Lexington Street; and
  • The 3800 block of West Polk Street.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.