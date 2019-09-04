Home invasions reported in Lawndale, Garfield Park: police
article
CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Chicago police are warning West Side residents about a series of home invasions reported recently in Lawndale and Garfield Park.
In each incident, two males entered the residence through a side window and stole property, Chicago police said.
The burglaries all happened during the daytime and early evening hours between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 in
- The 300 block of South Kildare Avenue;
- The 2700 block of West Van Buren Street
- The 3900 block of West Lexington Street; and
- The 3800 block of West Polk Street.
Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.