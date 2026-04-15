Portage High School on lockdown after shooting threat, police investigating

The Brief A caller claimed to be armed and outside Portage High School on Wednesday morning. District schools were placed on lockdown as officers checked buildings. Police say there is no evidence the threat is credible, but the investigation continues.



Some schools in northwest Indiana were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a caller claimed they were outside a local high school with guns and intended to carry out a shooting.

What we know:

According to police, the Porter County Central Communications Center received a call around 11:10 a.m. from an unknown person claiming they had a rifle and handgun and were outside Portage High School.

Portage High School

As officers were responding to the scene, the caller said they were going to make their way inside the building and disconnected.

Portage Township Schools were immediately placed on lockdown. Officers responded to the high school and began clearing the building for any potential threats.

Police from surrounding agencies also assisted, increasing patrols and checks at other schools in the district.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the caller.

What's next:

Police said there is currently no evidence the threat is credible, but that the investigation remains active.

The schools remain on lockdown and police are following up on all available leads to identify the person who made the call.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.