2 found dead in Chicago home identified as widow, son of late Cook County commissioner

The Brief A 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were found shot to death inside a North Lawndale home Tuesday evening. A source identified the woman and man as the widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer. Detectives recovered a weapon and are investigating the killings as a homicide with no arrests announced.



A woman and man found shot to death inside a West Side home Tuesday evening have been identified as the widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 5:50 p.m. to a residence in the 3500 block of West Arthington Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood, where they discovered a 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man unresponsive inside.

Barbara Deer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kaleb Deer, who had been shot in the head, was also pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and detectives are investigating the deaths as a homicide. No arrests have been announced.

Dig deeper:

Barbara Deer, who was born and raised in North Lawndale, married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Deer, who served as a Cook County commissioner until his death in 2024.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders from Jackson State University and a master’s degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

She served on a social justice committee, volunteered with Friends of Dennis Deer, and contributed to the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council’s arts and culture committee.

What's next:

Area detectives continue to investigate the shooting.