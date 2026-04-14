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Man, woman found fatally shot in Chicago West Side home, police say

By Cody King
Published  April 14, 2026 8:34pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
2 found fatally shot in home on Chicago's West Side, police say

2 found fatally shot in home on Chicago's West Side, police say

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday evening inside a home on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

The Brief

    • Two people — a 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — were found shot to death Tuesday evening inside a West Side home.
    • The woman was shot three times in the chest and the man once in the head; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Police recovered a weapon and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

CHICAGO - Two people were found shot to death Tuesday evening inside a home on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 5:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Arthington Street.

Chicago police said a 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were found unresponsive inside the residence.

The woman suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man was shot once in the head and was also pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the man and woman have not been released. 

What's next:

Authorities recovered a weapon and are investigating the deaths as a homicide. No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

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