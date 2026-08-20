Homeowner says ComEd contractor shut off generator, causing basement flooding

The Brief Morgan Webb says a ComEd contractor shut off her generator while it was powering sump pumps during a prolonged outage. Webb says water began pouring into her basement after the pumps stopped, causing significant water damage. ComEd says the generator was shut down to prevent electrical backfeeding and says power was restored to the home 20 minutes later.



A Lansing homeowner says her basement flooded after a ComEd contractor shut off a generator that was powering her sump pumps during a prolonged power outage.

Costly damage after generator shut off

The backstory:

Morgan Webb says her home security cameras captured what appears to be a ComEd employee shutting off the generator while she and her family were away.

Webb says the generator was powering sump pumps that were keeping water out of her basement.

Without power to the pumps, Webb says water began pouring into the basement, causing significant damage.

"I’m pretty upset, I’m not going to lie," Webb said. "I know everyone is dealing with the power being out in Indiana, but to be up for four days not sleeping, monitoring that, making sure my basement stays dry, and then for someone to just come and shut it off."

Webb says she was able to speak with ComEd afterward. She says the company apologized and issued her a check to help cover the damage.

But she says the situation could have been prevented.

ComEd says a contractor crew shut down the generator while completing restoration work at the home because of the risk of energy backfeeding into the electrical system.

The company says the crew knocked on Webb’s door first to try to make her aware of what they were doing.

ComEd says power was restored to the residence about 20 minutes later.

What's next:

Webb says much of the basement drywall had to be replaced. Her children’s bedrooms are also in the basement, and she says the family is now dealing with the damage and trying to get everything sorted out before the kids return to school.

For Webb, the frustration comes after spending four days without power and working to keep her home from flooding, only to see the generator shut off while her family was away.