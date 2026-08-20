Itasca police officer fired after alleged misuse of department technology, village says

The Brief An Itasca police officer is no longer employed by the department after allegedly using police technology for an unauthorized purpose. The village did not identify the officer or say what technology was allegedly misused. The matter has been turned over to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.



An Itasca police officer has been fired after allegedly using department technology for an unauthorized purpose, according to the village.

What we know:

The village announced Wednesday that the alleged misuse was discovered during an internal audit of the Itasca Police Department.

The village said the officer allegedly used the department’s technology systems "for a purpose that was not authorized by the Village."

After learning of the alleged activity, the village said it immediately placed the officer on administrative leave and opened an internal investigation.

The officer is no longer employed by the Itasca Police Department, according to the village.

Under department policy, the matter was also referred to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

The village said it believes the incident was isolated.

What we don't know:

The village did not identify the officer, describe the alleged unauthorized activity or say what type of law enforcement technology was involved.

It also did not say when the alleged activity occurred or whether anyone was affected by it.

The village said it is limited in what it can disclose while the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office reviews the matter.

Flock camera controversy

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes as the use of automated license plate readers, commonly called ALPRs, has drawn increased scrutiny over privacy and potential misuse.

There is no indication from the village that the Itasca case involved ALPRs.

Flock Safety is one of the largest providers of ALPRs. The cameras photograph passing vehicles and can record information including license plate numbers, vehicle make, model and color, along with other distinguishing features.

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According to a report, Flock says its technology is used in more than 6,000 communities and by more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide. The ACLU estimates there are between 80,000 and 100,000 Flock cameras deployed across the country.

Privacy advocates have raised concerns about the amount of location information ALPR networks can collect when records from many cameras and jurisdictions are combined. They argue searchable databases could potentially be used to reconstruct a person's movements and routines.

Law enforcement agencies and Flock have defended the technology, arguing that license plates and vehicles are visible on public roads and that ALPRs can help police investigate and solve crimes more efficiently.

According to the report, courts have generally held that drivers do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in publicly displayed license plate information or in their movements on public roads, although questions surrounding large-scale collection and use of location data continue to receive scrutiny.

What's next:

Itasca said it is hiring an independent third party to conduct a comprehensive review of the police department's related policies and procedures.

According to the village, the police department has met professional standards set by the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program since 2016, and maintaining that accreditation includes annual reviews of policies and procedures.

The village said it has policies intended to ensure "law enforcement technology and other public safety resources are used appropriately and in accordance with applicable policies and laws."

Itasca said it is cooperating with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and will release more information when it is legally permitted to do so.