Homes burglarized in Gage Park, Brighton Park

Police are warning residents of three residential burglaries reported in March in Gage Park and Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone broke into the residences or garages and took property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 1 a.m. March 1 in the 5200 block of South Whipple Street, between 9 p.m. March 23 and 5 a.m. March 24 in the 4500 block of South Troy Avenue, and between 8 p.m. March 25 and 5 a.m. March 26 in the 5400 block of South Francisco Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.