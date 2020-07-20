Homes burglarized in West Town: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning West Town residents of home burglaries reported in recent weeks.
In each case, the suspect pried a door open or broke a window to get inside, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened:
--At 11 a.m. June 25 in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue;
--Between 9 a.m. July 2 and 4:10 p.m. July 5 in the 1200 block of West Erie Street;
--At 10:45 p.m. July 10 in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue; and
--At 3 p.m. July 13 in the 1400 block of West Huron Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.