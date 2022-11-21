Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police

Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month.

In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said.

The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:

5200 block of South California Avenue on Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

5100 block of South California Avenue on Nov. 17 between 11:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.

3100 block of West 53rd Street on Nov. 19 at 9:08 p.m.

If any person has information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312)-747-8384.