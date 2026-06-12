Homewood dog rescue faces closure amid building issues: 'Disheartening'

The Brief Fido’s Landing says it is being forced to close its Homewood adoption center after just one year because of ongoing building problems. Rescue leaders cite leaks, flooding, mold, and heating and cooling issues that they say have created unsafe conditions for animals, staff, and volunteers. The rescue currently cares for 34 dogs and is asking the public to foster or adopt as it works to leave the building by the end of July.



A south suburban dog rescue says it is being forced to shut down the adoption center it spent years building, just one year after opening its Homewood facility.

The backstory:

Leaders at Fido’s Landing say ongoing building problems and a lack of repairs from the property’s landlord have left the organization with no choice but to close the location.

According to the rescue, leaks, flooding, mold and heating and cooling issues have created unsafe conditions for both animals and staff. The organization says repeated requests for repairs have gone unanswered.

Volunteer Luc Loudon said the situation has been frustrating for those dedicated to caring for the animals.

"You kind of lose a little bit of faith in people. We all want to take care of the dogs. To see someone just not care so blatantly, it’s a little disheartening," Loudon said.

Rescue leaders say the problems have persisted throughout the year since moving into the Homewood facility last May, despite hopes the location would allow them to expand their lifesaving work.

"When it gets hot or we lose power, there’s water leaking," one rescue representative said. "It makes us anxious and sad for the animals."

Loudon said ongoing disputes over repairs have added stress to the organization’s mission.

"We want to do the best we can to take care of the dogs, but with the building falling apart the way it is, it takes away your ability to give the dogs the best conditions they deserve."

The closure means the rescue will have to reduce the number of animals it can take in while searching for a new location. Staff members are also hoping the building’s owners reconsider and address the issues.

"We’d be happy for you to come and for us to show you what we do and how hard it is with the current building situation," Loudon said. "I’m hoping maybe we can turn them around."

What's next:

The rescue currently has 34 dogs in its care and is urging the public to consider fostering or adopting. Leaders hope to vacate the building by the end of July but say their top priority is finding loving homes for every dog.

The organization said it could remain at the facility if extensive repairs are completed quickly. Otherwise, it estimates it would need about $100,000 to make the repairs itself.

The building manager was contacted for comment but had not responded as of publication.