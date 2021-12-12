Homicide investigation launched after man struck in head with 'blunt objects' in Gage Park

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was struck in the head with blunt objects in Gage Park.

Police said the man, whose age is unknown, was struck in the head by two unidentified men in 3500 block of West 58th Street around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with injuries to the head, and later died, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.