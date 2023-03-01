Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in northwest Indiana home

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her Winfield home Monday afternoon.

At 5:40 p.m., Winfield police officers dispatched to 11204 Pike Pl., for a report of a non-responsive woman.

Upon arrival, police met with the parents of the homeowner who had come to check on their daughter. Officers then entered the home and found 36-year-old Haley M. Losinski deceased, police said.

Due to indications within the home, police believed that foul play may have been involved.

On Tuesday, an autopsy performed on Losinski determined that she suffered blunt force injury to the head.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has information on this investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Billups of the Winfield Police Department at jbtaylor@winfield.in.gov or 219-713-7119.