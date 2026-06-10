Hot Rod Power Tour vehicles stolen, damaged at Joliet hotels; Corvette recovered after Dolton crash

The Brief Three Chevrolet Corvettes and one Chevrolet Camaro were stolen from a hotel parking lot in Joliet early Tuesday morning. Several other vehicles sustained damage, and a stolen Corvette was later recovered after a crash in Dolton. Police are seeking tips from the public.



Several vehicles participating in the 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour were stolen or damaged overnight in Joliet, and one of the stolen cars was later recovered after a crash in Dolton.

What we know:

Joliet police said officers responded at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn and Suites, located at 1471 Rock Creek Boulevard, after receiving a report that multiple vehicles had been stolen or damaged while parked in the hotel's lot.

Investigators determined that three Chevrolet Corvettes and one Chevrolet Camaro had been stolen. A Chevrolet SS, a Dodge Challenger and another Chevrolet Camaro were damaged but not stolen.

During the investigation, officers learned about a damaged Dodge Charger in the parking lot of the nearby Comfort Inn at 1520 Commerce Lane. Police said they believe the incidents are related, and that broken glass was found at the scene.

As the investigation continued, officers were notified that one of the stolen Corvettes had been recovered after it was involved in a crash in Dolton. Police said no one was taken into custody in connection with that incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dolton crash involving Chevrolet Corvette.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about how the vehicles were stolen or damaged and the extent of the damage.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the vehicles involved were participating in the 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour, an annual traveling automotive event that draws classic cars, muscle cars and performance vehicles from across the country.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force at 815-724-4677 or by email at tcat@joliet.gov.

People wishing to remain anonymous can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip through crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.