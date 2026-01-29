House explosion reported in Oswego, officials say

A house explosion was reported Thursday night in Oswego, prompting a large emergency response, authorities said.

What we know:

The explosion occurred around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North.

According to Oswego police, they believe a gas leak led to the explosion. Details on what happened or whether anyone was injured haven't been released.

Nicor Gas crews are also on scene conducting a preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.