House explosion reported in Oswego, officials say

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 29, 2026 9:06pm CST
Kendall County
Gas leak cause of house explosion in Oswego

Early indications a gas leak is behind the cause of a house explosion in Oswego.

OSWEGO - A house explosion was reported Thursday night in Oswego, prompting a large emergency response, authorities said.

What we know:

The explosion occurred around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North.

According to Oswego police, they believe a gas leak led to the explosion. Details on what happened or whether anyone was injured haven't been released. 

Nicor Gas crews are also on scene conducting a preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District. 

