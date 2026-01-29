House fires on Chicago's South Side under investigation

The Brief A 75-year-old woman died after a late-night house fire on South Bell Avenue on the South Side. Hours later, a separate fire in West Englewood injured a 39-year-old woman and displaced four people. Chicago police and fire officials are investigating the cause of both fires.



A woman was killed and another was seriously injured in a pair of fires overnight across Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The first fire broke out at a residence around 10:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Bell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

At the scene, first-responders found a 75-year-old woman with burns on her body. Paramedics treated her at the scene and took her to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died.

Police said there were no other reported injuries or displacements.

West Englewood fires

Roughly three hours later, three houses in the West Englewood neighborhood caught fire.

The fire started in the 6300 block of South Oakley Avenue. A 39-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Four people were displaced by the fire, which was extinguished around 2:30 a.m. No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago police and fire departments are investigating the cause of both fires.