House in Lisle destroyed in explosion

A house in Lisle, Illinois, was destroyed in an explosion on Saturday.

Courtesy Lisle Woodridge Fire Protection District

No one was reported injured in the explosion at the home at 4565 Ivanhoe, Lisle Woodridge Fire said.

Lisle Woodridge Fire Chief Keith Kresan said the call came into 911 at 6:12 p.m. When crews arrived less than 3 minutes later, they found a single-family home destroyed and debris spread throughout the area.

Several other homes were also damaged, but there were no reports of injuries.

Crews are being assisted by Comed and Nicor Gas.

The cause of the explosion is believed to have been natural gas.

A witness on Facebook, Elier Roman, shared a drone video showing a home completely destroyed.