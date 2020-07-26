Houston Dash beat Chicago Red Stars 2-0 to win Challenge Cup

article

Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the Challenge Cup tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The month-long tournament was National Women's Soccer League re-boot after the regular season was shut down by the coronavirus outbreak.

Houston, in its seventh year in the league, had never previously made the playoffs.

